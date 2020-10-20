PM Modi to address nation at 6 pm: Where and how to watch the live stream

The PM might speak to the people on issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During his address, the Prime Minister might appeal to the people to remain cautious about the coronavirus ahead of the upcoming festivals.

How and where to watch the live stream

Time: 6 pm

Date: Tuesday, October 20

One catch PM Modi's address on his Narendra Modi's YouTube Channel and on his Twitter handle.

You can also follow the updates on Press Information Bureau (PIB) Twitter handle and on their YouTube channel.

Coronavirus in India

With a spike of 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count reached 75,97,064 on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in India dropped below 50,000 for the first time since July, while the number of fresh fatalities registered across the country dipped below 600 almost after three months, the Union Health Ministry data stated on Tuesday.

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the third consecutive day.