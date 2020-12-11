PM Modi to address global climate summit on Dec 12 to mark five years of Paris Agreement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the global climate summit on Saturday on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the landmark Paris Climate Agreement, said Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment here on Friday.

"Tomorrow, the Paris Climate Agreement would complete five years. The United Kingdom has called for a global climate summit and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also be taking part in the meeting," Javadekar told reporters here.

He added that climate change is not an overnight phenomenon and it has taken shape in the last 100 years. Javadekar took the opportunity to explain that India was doing better than the US, Europe and China as it only contributes to 3 per cent of the total emissions.