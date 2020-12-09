Google Year in Search 2020: Not PM Modi, US President-elect Joe Biden was top trending personality in India

United States President-elect Joe Biden was the top trending personality in India this year, according to Google India's 'Year In Search 2020' which was announced on Wednesday. Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, singer Kanika Kapoor, North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan made up the list of top 5 personalities which trended on the search engine in India in 2020.

Besides, India once again proved its love for cricket as the Indian Premier League (IPL) was overall the most searched term, ahead of the novel coronavirus pandemic. US election results, PM Kisan Yojana and Bihar election results were among the top 5 overall trends.

Meanwhile, late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' occupied the top spot for the most searched movie, Netflix's Spanish crime drama "Money Heist" was the top trending TV/Web series in 2020.

Google trends this year also witnessed a wide range of queries in its "How to" section, where questions like "How to make paneer", "How to increase immunity", "How to make Dalgona Coffee", "How to link Pan card with Aadhaar card" and "How to make sanitizer at home" dominated the Google charts.

Among the most searched terms, majority of Indians wanted to know "What was coronavirus", followed by questions like "What is Binod", "What is COVID-19", "What is Plasma Therapy", "What is CAA".

(With PTI inputs)