'PM Modi thinks he can control, blackmail state govt': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for Tamil Nadu's 'economic downturn'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the policies of the Central Government for Tamil Nadu's 'economic downturn' and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot control and blackmail the people like it is doing with the State government.

The former Congress President was addressing the people of the state during a roadshow organised in Perundurai of Tamil Nadu's Erode district, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Alleging that PM Modi wants to control the people of Tamil Nadu, the Congress leader said, "Tamil Nadu used to be a manufacturing centre, an industrial centre, and that strength has been eliminated by the policies of Narendra Modi. He thinks that just as he can control and blackmail the state government, he can do the same to the people of this state. He did not realise that people cannot be controlled and they themselves decide for their future."