'Here to listen to you, to understand your problems': Rahul Gandhi during roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Erode

The Congress leader is on a three-day visit in Tamil Nadu. The state is scheduled to go to polls around April-May. Also on Gandhi’s itinerary is a visit Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Karur, and Dindigul districts.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the representatives of MSME sector in Coimbatore. During the interaction, he said Congress is committed to reconceptualising the Goods and Services Tax regime if voted to power at the Centre and assured ushering in 'One tax, minimum tax' scheme.

The Congress leader, who has flagged off campaign for the Tamil Nadu assembly polls, said there was the need to promote MSMEs, to compete with countries like China and Bangladesh.

"In my mind the future of India and any competition we want to win with China, Bangladesh or others is through the MSMEs," he said.

Small and medium industry was the backbone of job creation, he said and blamed the Centre for creating 'huge disharmony' in the country.

"You cannot have disharmony and have economic growth," he said and alleged India is unable to provide jobs and the economy has been devastated.

