PM Modi Speaks With Kuwait Crown Prince, Discusses West Asia Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with Kuwait Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, during which the two leaders discussed escalating tensions in West Asia and reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and stability.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Modi conveyed greetings ahead of the upcoming festival of Eid and thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for its continued support in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the Indian community living in the Gulf nation.

According to the Prime Minister, the leaders exchanged views on recent developments in the region and expressed concern over the evolving security situation. Modi reiterated India’s strong condemnation of any attacks on Kuwait’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, underscoring New Delhi’s support for the country amid heightened tensions.

The Prime Minister also emphasised that ensuring safe and free navigation through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz remains a top priority for India, given its importance for global energy supplies and maritime trade.

Both sides agreed that sustained diplomatic engagement is essential to de-escalate tensions and maintain long-term peace and stability in the region.

Read Also PM Modi Speaks To Sultan Of Oman, Crown Prince Of Kuwait Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

The conversation comes amid rapidly unfolding developments in West Asia. The Israeli military recently claimed it had killed Iran’s Intelligence Minister, Esmail Khatib, in a precision overnight strike in Tehran, a move that could further intensify the conflict.

Meanwhile, Iranian media reported that the first shipment of medical aid from India has reached the Iranian Red Crescent Society in Tehran, signalling New Delhi’s humanitarian outreach even as regional tensions rise.

India has consistently called for restraint and dialogue, positioning itself as a responsible stakeholder seeking stability in a region critical to its energy and diaspora interests.