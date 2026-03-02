 PM Modi Speaks To Bahrain King, Saudi Crown Prince; Condemns Recent Attacks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Speaks To Bahrain King, Saudi Crown Prince; Condemns Recent Attacks

PM Modi Speaks To Bahrain King, Saudi Crown Prince; Condemns Recent Attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held separate telephonic talks with the King of Bahrain and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. He condemned the recent attacks on both nations and discussed the safety and well-being of the Indian community residing there. The calls reaffirmed India’s solidarity and strong diplomatic ties with the Gulf countries.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 07:03 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held two significant telephonic conversations with leaders from the Gulf region, expressing solidarity and condemning recent attacks targeting their countries.

According to news agency Asian News International (ANI), the Prime Minister spoke with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and separately with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

During the conversations, PM Modi strongly condemned the attacks on both nations and conveyed India’s support during the challenging period. The discussions also focused on the safety and well-being of the Indian community residing in the two Gulf countries.

Read Also
New Delhi: PM Modi Meets Canadian Counterpart Mark Carney At Hyderabad House For Delegation-Level...
article-image

After the phone calls, the Prime Minister said in a post on X that he discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. “India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We agreed that the earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance,” Modi said. He also thanked the Saudi leadership for looking after the well-being of the Indian community during this difficult period.

FPJ Shorts
Oil’s Revived Risk Premium Imperils India As Middle East Conflict Deepens
Oil’s Revived Risk Premium Imperils India As Middle East Conflict Deepens
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Clarity From Centre On India’s Stand In Iran Conflict
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Clarity From Centre On India’s Stand In Iran Conflict
India’s CAD At 1.3% Of GDP In Q3FY26, Higher Trade Deficit Offset By Strong Services & Remittances
India’s CAD At 1.3% Of GDP In Q3FY26, Higher Trade Deficit Offset By Strong Services & Remittances
Ahaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara Release Due To Old Snowmobile Injury: 'Most Painful Surgeries...'
Ahaan Panday Says He Underwent Surgery Post-Saiyaara Release Due To Old Snowmobile Injury: 'Most Painful Surgeries...'

In a separate post, Modi described his conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as productive. He stated that India condemns the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this challenging hour. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude for the steadfast support extended to the Indian diaspora in Bahrain.

India shares close diplomatic and economic ties with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and a large number of Indian nationals live and work in the region. The Prime Minister’s outreach underscores New Delhi’s commitment to maintaining strong relations with its Gulf partners while ensuring the security of its diaspora abroad.

Follow us on