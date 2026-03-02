PM Modi Speaks To Bahrain King, Saudi Crown Prince; Condemns Recent Attacks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held two significant telephonic conversations with leaders from the Gulf region, expressing solidarity and condemning recent attacks targeting their countries.

According to news agency Asian News International (ANI), the Prime Minister spoke with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and separately with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the conversations, PM Modi strongly condemned the attacks on both nations and conveyed India’s support during the challenging period. The discussions also focused on the safety and well-being of the Indian community residing in the two Gulf countries.

After the phone calls, the Prime Minister said in a post on X that he discussed the evolving situation in West Asia with Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia. “India condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia in violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We agreed that the earliest restoration of regional peace and stability is of utmost importance,” Modi said. He also thanked the Saudi leadership for looking after the well-being of the Indian community during this difficult period.

In a separate post, Modi described his conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa as productive. He stated that India condemns the attacks on Bahrain and stands in solidarity with its people in this challenging hour. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude for the steadfast support extended to the Indian diaspora in Bahrain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India shares close diplomatic and economic ties with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, and a large number of Indian nationals live and work in the region. The Prime Minister’s outreach underscores New Delhi’s commitment to maintaining strong relations with its Gulf partners while ensuring the security of its diaspora abroad.