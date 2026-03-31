PM Modi Slams Congress In Vav-Tharad, Says National Security Projects Were “Buried In Files” |

Banaskantha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on the Congress party during a rally in Vav-Tharad on Tuesday, accusing the opposition of delaying critical national security projects and spreading fear among citizens for political gain. His speech combined national security, foreign policy and economic stability with a strong political message ahead of upcoming elections.

Opening his address with a hard-hitting tone, the Prime Minister highlighted the strategic importance of the Deesa Airbase in Banaskantha district. He said the airbase lies just 130 kilometres from the international border and plays a crucial role in protecting western India. Modi claimed the land for the airport was acquired during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, but the project remained stalled due to the previous central government.

“The people running the government in Delhi had animosity toward Gujarat and this vital national security project was buried in files,” he said. “When you sent me to Delhi in 2014, I took out those buried files and approved the Deesa airbase.”

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He blamed the delay on what he described as Congress’s “indifference towards national security,” adding that the country would no longer tolerate such negligence.

Modi also spoke about global geopolitical tensions and rising fuel prices worldwide, saying India had managed the crisis better due to strong foreign policy decisions. “The world is surrounded by conflicts, and West Asia has seen rising diesel, petrol and LPG prices. Despite this, India has controlled the situation because of successful foreign policy,” he said.

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The Prime Minister accused Congress leaders of spreading rumours and attempting to create panic among citizens. “Congress wants to create an atmosphere of fear so that people stand in queues at petrol pumps,” he alleged, adding that fuel prices had increased globally but remained stable in India.

Referring to protests during the Global AI Summit in Delhi, Modi criticised opposition leaders for allegedly trying to tarnish India’s global image. He said the country had shown resilience during the Covid-19 pandemic and was now moving steadily on the path of development, even when the world is surrounded with petroleum price hikes due to the war in West Asia.