PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra among World's Most Admired Men and Women 2021; check out full list here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, India Test skipper Virat Kohli and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar are among the World's Most Admired Men 2021, according to a YouGov survey released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, actresses Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty are on the list of the World's Most Admired Women 2021.

YouGov is a British international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm, headquartered in the UK, with operations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Describing the methodology of the survey, YouGov said they gathered open-ended nominations from panellists across 38 countries and territories, asking them simply: “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?”

This year’s study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list, it added.

World's Most Admired Men 2021:

1. Barack Obama

2. Bill Gates

3. Xi Jinping

4. Cristiano Ronaldo

5. Jackie Chan

6. Elon Musk

7. Lionel Messi

8. Narendra Modi

9. Vladimir Putin

10. Jack Ma

11. Warren Buffett

12. Sachin Tendulkar

13. Donald Trump

14. Shahrukh Khan

15. Amitabh Bachchan

16. Pope Francis

17. Imran Khan

18. Virat Kohli

19. Andy Lau

20. Joe Biden

World's Most Admired Women 2021

1. Michelle Obama

2. Angelina Jolie

3. Queen Elizabeth II

4. Oprah Winfrey

5. Scarlett Johansson

6. Emma Watson

7. Taylor Swift

8. Angela Merkel

9. Malala Yousafzai

10. Priyanka Chopra

11. Kamala Harris

12. Hillary Clinton

13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

14. Sudha Murty

15. Greta Thunberg

16. Melania Trump

17. Lisa

18. Liu Yifei

19. Yang Mi

20. Jacinda Ardern

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:28 PM IST