PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Virat Kohli, Priyanka Chopra among World's Most Admired Men and Women 2021; check out full list here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, India Test skipper Virat Kohli and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar are among the World's Most Admired Men 2021, according to a YouGov survey released on Tuesday. Meanwhile, actresses Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty are on the list of the World's Most Admired Women 2021.
YouGov is a British international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm, headquartered in the UK, with operations in Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.
Describing the methodology of the survey, YouGov said they gathered open-ended nominations from panellists across 38 countries and territories, asking them simply: “Thinking about people alive in the world today, which [man or woman] do you most admire?”
This year’s study surveyed more than 42,000 people in 38 countries and territories to compile the list, it added.
World's Most Admired Men 2021:
1. Barack Obama
2. Bill Gates
3. Xi Jinping
4. Cristiano Ronaldo
5. Jackie Chan
6. Elon Musk
7. Lionel Messi
8. Narendra Modi
9. Vladimir Putin
10. Jack Ma
11. Warren Buffett
12. Sachin Tendulkar
13. Donald Trump
14. Shahrukh Khan
15. Amitabh Bachchan
16. Pope Francis
17. Imran Khan
18. Virat Kohli
19. Andy Lau
20. Joe Biden
World's Most Admired Women 2021
1. Michelle Obama
2. Angelina Jolie
3. Queen Elizabeth II
4. Oprah Winfrey
5. Scarlett Johansson
6. Emma Watson
7. Taylor Swift
8. Angela Merkel
9. Malala Yousafzai
10. Priyanka Chopra
11. Kamala Harris
12. Hillary Clinton
13. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
14. Sudha Murty
15. Greta Thunberg
16. Melania Trump
17. Lisa
18. Liu Yifei
19. Yang Mi
20. Jacinda Ardern
