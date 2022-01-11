PM Modi security breach: SC lawyers get threat call from Sikhs for Justice; caller takes responsibility for lapse

A score of advocates-on-record practising in the Supreme Court received an anonymous automated threatening call from the United Kingdom at 10.40 am on Monday claiming responsibility for blocking Prime Minister's visit to Ferozepur in Punjab on January 5, linking it with the Supreme Court yet to take action against the perpetrators of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in which thousands of innocents lost their lives.

The call came 20 minutes before the Supreme Court took up a case of the security breach in the Prime Minister's visit, halting the twin probes ordered by the Centre and the Punjab government and decided to set up a probe by one of its retired judges.

Both the Centre and the Punjab government made allegations against each other on the alleged breach of security. The Centre alleged that the state government did not ensure security as per the Blue Book meant for the highest security ensured to the prime minister. It alleged a deliberate lapse in the PM's security. The state's DGP was supposed to oversee the security on the PM's route, but it was not done. Punjab Advocate General DS Patwalia pleaded for an independent probe panel by the apex court, alleging that the Centre has been sending threatening notices to the Punjab officials.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 08:24 AM IST