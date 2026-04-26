PM Modi Says TMC’s Arrogance Shattered After First Phase Of Bengal Polls Campaign In Thakurnagar Rally

ANI

Kolkata: During the final phase of campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Matua citadel in Thakurnagar in Bongaon district on Sunday said that Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s arrogance got ‘shattered’ in the first phase of Bengal polls.

“Frustration over corruption, poor governance and broken promises can be seen across the state. TMC came to power speaking about ‘Ma, Mati and Manush’. The first phase has ‘shattered’ TMC’s arrogance and the second phase will ensure Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s victory in Bengal,” said Modi.

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Notably, before addressing the gathering Modi also paid tribute to Harichand Thakur and Guru Chand Thakur at the temple.

“Five years back I got the chance to visit the ancestral house of Harichand Thakur and Guru Chand Thakur in Bangladesh. Matua and Namashudra will be given citizenship and this is Modi’s guarantee,” further added Modi.

After addressing public rallies, the Prime Minister visited Kolkata to take part in a road show in north Kolkata in favour of Shyampukur candidate Purnima Chakraborty and Maniktala candidate Tapas Roy.

Before taking part in the road show amid TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee’ jibe that the saffron camp will stop eating fish if they come to power, Modi offered prayers at historic Thanthania Kalibari temple in north Kolkata. The temple is known for its unique tradition of offering non-vegetarian prasad.

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The deity in Thanthania Kalibari is worshipped as Maa Siddheshwari and is believed to be spiritually awakened.

As soon as the roadshow started people of north Kolkata had gathered in large numbers and greeted the Prime Minister.