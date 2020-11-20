PM Modi reviews India's COVID-19 vaccination strategy in key meet with officials

He added that various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to healthcare workers, cold-chain infrastructure augmentation, and tech platforms for vaccine roll-out were also discussed in the meeting.

"Reviewed various issues like prioritisation of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out," wrote Prime Minister in subsequent tweets.

Key officials from the Niti Aayog, Cabinet secretariat, PMO, External Affairs Ministry, and Health Family were part of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij was administered a trial dose of Bharat Biotech`s COVID-19 vaccine `Covaxin` at a hospital in Ambala on Friday.

He had offered to be the first volunteer for the third phase trial of Covaxin, which started in the state today.

