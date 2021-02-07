PM Modi reviews flood situation in Uttarakhand, says nation prays for everyone’s safety there

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that he is constantly monitoring the flood situation in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district in which as many as 150 people feared to be dead.
“Am constantly monitoring the unfortunate situation in Uttarakhand. India stands with Uttarakhand and the nation prays for everyone’s safety there. Have been continuously speaking to senior authorities and getting updates on NDRF deployment, rescue work and relief operations,” the PM Modi tweeted.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) informed that Prime Minister Modi spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other top officials and took stock of the situation.
"While in Assam, PM Narendra Modi reviewed the situation in Uttarakhand. He spoke to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and other top officials. He took stock of rescue & relief work underway. Authorities are working to provide all possible support to the affected," said PMO.
A massive flood was reported in Chamoli district, where the water level in the Dhauliganga river suddenly rose due to an avalanche near the Rishiganga Power Project at Raini village. About 100 to 150 people are feared to have been killed in the flash flood, news agency ANI reported.
"100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district," said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told ANI.
The Chamoli district magistrate instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river, news agency ANI reported.
"A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all necessary steps,” Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat tweeted.
CM Rawat has also shared helpline numbers for people stuck in the affected area. "If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486," Rawat tweeted.
(With inputs from Agencies)