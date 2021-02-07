PM Modi reviews flood situation in Uttarakhand, says nation prays for everyone’s safety there

A massive flood was reported in Chamoli district, where the water level in the Dhauliganga river suddenly rose due to an avalanche near the Rishiganga Power Project at Raini village. About 100 to 150 people are feared to have been killed in the flash flood, news agency ANI reported.

"100-150 casualties feared in the flash flood in Chamoli district," said Uttarakhand Chief Secretary OM Prakash told ANI.

The Chamoli district magistrate instructed officials to evacuate people living in villages on the bank of the Dhauliganga river, news agency ANI reported.

"A disaster has been reported from Chamoli district. The district administration, police and disaster management departments have been directed to deal with the situation. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. Govt is taking all necessary steps,” Uttarakhand chief minister Rawat tweeted.

CM Rawat has also shared helpline numbers for people stuck in the affected area. "If you are stranded in affected areas and you need any help. Please contact Disaster Operations Center number 1070 or 9557444486," Rawat tweeted.