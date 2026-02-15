PM Modi Receives Invite For Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman’s Oath Ceremony On Feb 17

Left: Pm Modi Right: Tarique Rahman | X

The newly elected government of Bangladesh, led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman, is set to take oath next Tuesday, February 17. Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has invited leaders from 13 countries including India, China and Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka, Prothom Alo reported.

According to diplomatic sources, the invited nations include China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to attend the event.

Modi’s Attendance Awaited

Bangladesh has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the ceremony, which will be held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament in Dhaka.

However, India has not yet officially confirmed receipt of the invitation, and a decision on whether PM Modi will attend is awaited, even as both countries seek to recalibrate bilateral ties under the new leadership.

BNP’s Landslide Victory

Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is set to assume office after the BNP secured a landslide victory in Bangladesh’s first national election following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

The BNP won well over the 151 seats required for a majority in the 300-member Parliament, positioning Rahman as prime minister-designate. The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami alliance emerged as the principal opposition. Voter turnout stood at around 59%, and a constitutional referendum on governance reforms was also passed.

BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulations

Following the results, PM Modi congratulated Rahman on the BNP’s decisive victory. In a post on X, the BNP expressed appreciation for Modi’s message and acknowledged his recognition of Rahman’s leadership.

The party reiterated its commitment to democratic governance and national development, stating that Bangladesh remains dedicated to inclusivity and progressive growth. It also signalled its intent to engage constructively with India to strengthen bilateral ties based on mutual respect, regional peace and stability.

