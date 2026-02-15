 PM Modi Receives Invite For Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman’s Oath Ceremony On Feb 17
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Receives Invite For Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman’s Oath Ceremony On Feb 17

PM Modi Receives Invite For Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman’s Oath Ceremony On Feb 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received an invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Bangladesh PM-elect Tarique Rahman on February 17 in Dhaka. The invite was extended by interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. India is yet to confirm Modi’s attendance. Leaders from 13 countries have been invited for the oath ceremony.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, February 15, 2026, 10:24 AM IST
article-image
Left: Pm Modi Right: Tarique Rahman | X

The newly elected government of Bangladesh, led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Tarique Rahman, is set to take oath next Tuesday, February 17. Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, has invited leaders from 13 countries including India, China and Pakistan to attend the swearing-in ceremony in Dhaka, Prothom Alo reported.

According to diplomatic sources, the invited nations include China, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, India, Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Malaysia, Brunei, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the Maldives and Bhutan. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to attend the event.

Modi’s Attendance Awaited

Bangladesh has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the ceremony, which will be held at the South Plaza of the National Parliament in Dhaka.

FPJ Shorts
₹480 Crore Fraud Shock Before IPO, Skyways Air Services Faces EOW FIR
₹480 Crore Fraud Shock Before IPO, Skyways Air Services Faces EOW FIR
Navi Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding Tempo Smashes Height Barricade At Anda Point On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway; Falling Pipes Crush 2 Cars
Navi Mumbai Road Accident: Speeding Tempo Smashes Height Barricade At Anda Point On Old Mumbai-Pune Highway; Falling Pipes Crush 2 Cars
Cabinet Clears Mega Projects Worth ₹1.47 Lakh Crore, Rail, Metro, Startup & Urban Push Get Big Boost
Cabinet Clears Mega Projects Worth ₹1.47 Lakh Crore, Rail, Metro, Startup & Urban Push Get Big Boost
'Jo Ladki Ne Jeela Hai, ₹100 Crore Bhi Kam Hai...': Pawan Singh's Ex Akshara Singh Backs His Wife Jyoti Singh's ₹10 Crore Alimony Demand
'Jo Ladki Ne Jeela Hai, ₹100 Crore Bhi Kam Hai...': Pawan Singh's Ex Akshara Singh Backs His Wife Jyoti Singh's ₹10 Crore Alimony Demand

However, India has not yet officially confirmed receipt of the invitation, and a decision on whether PM Modi will attend is awaited, even as both countries seek to recalibrate bilateral ties under the new leadership.

BNP’s Landslide Victory

Rahman, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, is set to assume office after the BNP secured a landslide victory in Bangladesh’s first national election following the ouster of Sheikh Hasina.

The BNP won well over the 151 seats required for a majority in the 300-member Parliament, positioning Rahman as prime minister-designate. The Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami alliance emerged as the principal opposition. Voter turnout stood at around 59%, and a constitutional referendum on governance reforms was also passed.

BNP Thanks PM Modi For Congratulations

Following the results, PM Modi congratulated Rahman on the BNP’s decisive victory. In a post on X, the BNP expressed appreciation for Modi’s message and acknowledged his recognition of Rahman’s leadership.

Read Also
PM Modi Likely To Be Invited To Bangladesh For Tarique Rahman’s Swearing-In As Prime Minister:...
article-image

The party reiterated its commitment to democratic governance and national development, stating that Bangladesh remains dedicated to inclusivity and progressive growth. It also signalled its intent to engage constructively with India to strengthen bilateral ties based on mutual respect, regional peace and stability.

With Inputs from Agencies

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Receives Invite For Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman’s Oath Ceremony On Feb 17
PM Modi Receives Invite For Bangladesh PM-Elect Tarique Rahman’s Oath Ceremony On Feb 17
UP: Successful Mapping Of 14,331,611 Children Up To 6 Years Of Age
UP: Successful Mapping Of 14,331,611 Children Up To 6 Years Of Age
Rural Economy Gains Momentum As Women From 6 Districts Trade Nearly 3.75 Lakh Litres Of Milk Daily
Rural Economy Gains Momentum As Women From 6 Districts Trade Nearly 3.75 Lakh Litres Of Milk Daily
'Degrees From 'State Forestry University' Will Guarantee Jobs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'Degrees From 'State Forestry University' Will Guarantee Jobs': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'FIR To Be Registered Against Those Filing False Investigation Reports': UP CM Yogi Adityanath
'FIR To Be Registered Against Those Filing False Investigation Reports': UP CM Yogi Adityanath