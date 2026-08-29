PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome In Uzbekistan; Women From Indian Community Tie Rakhi In Tashkent | VIDEO

PM Modi interacts with members of the Indian community and watches cultural performances during his visit to Tashkent | AI Generated File Image

Tashkent, August 29, 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a grand welcome from the Indian community in Uzbekistan, with people cheering and chanting “Modi Modi”, “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

A few women from the Indian community also tied a rakhi to PM Modi’s hand as he was greeting the community members.

He also witnessed cultural performances by artists. PM Modi was seen intriguingly observing dance performances by children and shook their hands after the performance.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets members of the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.



Members of the Indian diaspora raised slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'



(Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/PEH9s7ln0w — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2026

Overwhelmed by the warmth and affection of the Indian community in Tashkent.



Our diaspora is a living bridge between India and Uzbekistan, strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations.



Toshkentdagi hind jamoatchiligining samimiy mehri va iliq munosabatidan… pic.twitter.com/PlR5WW50uh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026

Modi Visits Yangi Uzbekistan Monument

Earlier, PM Modi visited the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and said that it reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people.

LIVE: PM Modi arrives to a warm welcome in Uzbekistan https://t.co/08hJO1wODh — IANS (@ians_india) August 29, 2026

Upon landing in Tashkent, went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev.



The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here.



Toshkentga yetib kelganimdan so‘ng,… pic.twitter.com/7VHDC0esBt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026

“Upon landing in Tashkent, went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev. The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here,” PM Modi stated on X.

PM Modi was accompanied by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as both leaders examined the artwork representing Uzbek culture and history at the Yangi Uzbekistan Park.

Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture.



This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations.



Toshkentga yetib keldim va Prezident Shavkat Mirziyoyev… pic.twitter.com/vAjST9OzuK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026

Warm Welcome At Tashkent Airport

Earlier, PM Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome at Tashkent airport as he began his two-day State Visit to the Central Asian nation.

In a special gesture, Mirziyoyev travelled to the airport and received PM Modi, highlighting the friendship between both countries that has grown immensely over the last 12 years.

"Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations," PM Modi posted on X after landing in Tashkent.

Bilateral Talks On Key Areas

During the visit, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev, advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.

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"In recent years, the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has seen significant advancement. I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of Viksit Bharat and Yangi Uzbekistan," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)