'It Reflects Aspirations And Progress Of Uzbek People': PM Modi Visits Yangi Uzbekistan Monument In Tashkent

PM Modi and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visit the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument in Tashkent | AI Generated File Image

Tashkent, August 29, 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people after his visit to the monument during the bilateral visit.

“Upon landing in Tashkent, went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev. The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here,” PM Modi stated on X.

Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture.



This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations.



Toshkentga yetib keldim va Prezident Shavkat Mirziyoyev… pic.twitter.com/vAjST9OzuK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026

Upon landing in Tashkent, went to lay a wreath at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument with President Mirziyoyev.



The Yangi Uzbekistan Monument reflects the aspirations and progress of the Uzbek people. Glad to begin my visit by coming here.



Toshkentga yetib kelganimdan so‘ng,… pic.twitter.com/7VHDC0esBt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2026

Modi Visits Yangi Uzbekistan Park

PM Modi was accompanied by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev as both leaders examined the artwork representing Uzbek culture and history at the Yangi Uzbekistan Park.

Earlier, PM Modi thanked President Mirziyoyev for the warm welcome at Tashkent airport as he began his two-day State Visit to the Central Asian nation.

In a special gesture, Mirziyoyev travelled to the airport and received PM Modi, highlighting the friendship between both countries that has grown immensely over the last 12 years.

"Landed in Tashkent to a warm welcome by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Grateful to him for the special gesture. This is my fourth visit to Uzbekistan, reflecting the depth and growing momentum of our bilateral relations," PM Modi posted on X after landing in Tashkent.

Bilateral Talks On Key Areas

During the visit, PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President Mirziyoyev, advancing the shared developmental visions of Viksit Bharat 2047 and Uzbekistan-2030.

"In recent years, the India-Uzbekistan Strategic Partnership has seen significant advancement. I look forward to my discussions with President Mirziyoyev on further deepening our cooperation in trade and investment, digital connectivity, defence, energy, and on advancing our shared visions of Viksit Bharat and Yangi Uzbekistan," PM Modi said in his departure statement.

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Modi To Visit Cultural Centres

Prime Minister Modi said that he will also visit the Shastri Memorial and the Mahatma Gandhi Centre at the Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies, which he called "a tribute to the close cultural and people-to-people ties" that bind India and Uzbekistan together.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)