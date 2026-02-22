PM Modi Raps Congress Over ‘Shirtless Protest’ At Global AI Summit | VIDEO

PM Modi Slams Congress Over ‘Indecent’ AI Summit Protest | ANI

Meerut: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over an incident linked to a recent global AI summit, accusing the party of turning an international event into a platform for what he described as indecent political theatrics.

Addressing a public meeting in Meerut, the Prime Minister said India had hosted the world largest AI conference, which filled the country with pride, but the Congress and its ecosystem tried to convert the global event into “dirty and naked politics”. He alleged that Congress leaders resorted to stripping in front of foreign guests, bringing disrepute to the country.

“I want to ask the Congress leaders, the country already knows you are exposed. Then why was there a need to remove clothes,” Modi said. He claimed the incident showed how ideologically bankrupt and impoverished the country oldest party had become.

The Prime Minister said no leaders from the Trinamool Congress, DMK or the BSP were involved in the incident and alleged that only “reckless and uncontrolled” Congress leaders were bent on damaging the country image. He said those aspiring to the prime minister chair must first win the hearts of the people. Drawing a comparison, he said when a wedding takes place in a village, the entire village works to ensure guests leave with a good impression, while the Congress was trying to malign the country itself.

Modi said the Congress leadership harboured hatred towards him, which he was willing to tolerate, but accused the party of forgetting that the global AI summit was not a BJP event and that no BJP leader was present at the time of the incident. He said people across the country were condemning the Congress conduct and alleged that instead of feeling ashamed, the party leaders were defending those involved. He said such actions reflected a continuing pattern, adding that the Congress was disrupting Parliament and not allowing even its allies to speak, causing losses to opposition partners.

He urged the media to identify the Congress separately instead of using generic headlines that blame the entire opposition, saying that other opposition allies were also suffering due to what he called the Congress actions.

The Prime Minister said he had earlier asked the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party to abandon what he described as divisive politics and compete on development, but claimed these parties had not changed their approach. He said the BJP had kept development as its top priority, citing the expansion of metro services from five cities before 2014 to more than 25 cities now.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat rapid rail service and travelled with schoolchildren and doctors, interacting with passengers. He also inaugurated development projects worth Rs 12,930 crore.

Modi alleged that during previous Congress governments, infrastructure projects often got lost to corruption and delays and that metro technology had to be imported from abroad. He said the current government had curbed corruption, promoted self reliance and that the lives of people in Meerut and western Uttar Pradesh were set to change with new connectivity projects. He said both Namo Bharat rapid rail and metro services would now run from the same station on the same track, improving ease of travel for commuters.

The rapid rail will cover the 82.15 km distance between Meerut and New Delhi in about 55 minutes, running from Meerut Modipuram to Sarai Kale Khan. The corridor will pass through 13 stations, with two underground and the rest elevated. The metro service will run from Begumpul to Meerut South with seven stations on the route.