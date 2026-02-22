PM Modi Launches Meerut Metro, Dedicates Full Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor - VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Meerut Metro and dedicated the entire 82-km Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor to the nation, marking the completion of India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). The Prime Minister flagged off both services from Shatabdi Nagar station in Meerut.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fully operational 82.15-km Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut corridor links Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi with Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh. The final commissioned stretches include a 5-km segment between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi, and a 21-km stretch from Meerut South to Modipuram.

The 23-km Meerut Metro corridor, running within the city, shares tracks and stations with the Namo Bharat trains in the Meerut section. The metro, with a design speed of 135 kmph and operational speed of 120 kmph, can cover a 21-km stretch in about 30 minutes, making it the fastest metro system in the country in terms of operational speed.

The corridor comprises 13 stations, including nine elevated and three underground stations, along with the Modipuram Depot. Four stations, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram, will serve both Metro and Namo Bharat trains, enabling seamless interchange within station premises.

Namo Bharat trains, designed for intercity travel, have a top operational speed of 160 kmph and connect Delhi with key urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut.

Services on the Meerut Metro will operate from 6 am to 10 pm on weekdays and Saturdays, and from 8 am to 10 pm on Sundays. Peak-hour frequency will range between five and 10 minutes. A single ticket will allow passengers to use both services. Once fully functional, the system is expected to reduce Delhi–Meerut travel time to around 55 minutes, easing congestion and improving regional connectivity.