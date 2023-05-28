PM Modi poetically expresses optimism for India's future during new parliament building inauguration: 'New zeal, new enthusiasm...' (Watch)

During the inauguration of the new parliament building on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi expressed his deep sentiments through poetic exclamations. He eloquently remarked that the nation is embarking on a remarkable new journey, infused with renewed energy, zeal, enthusiasm, and innovative thinking. The Prime Minister emphasised the emergence of new visions, directions, resolutions, and trust that will shape India's future.

"There is new zeal, there is new enthusiasm. New journey, new thinking. The direction is new, the vision is new. The resolution is new, the belief is new," PM Modi said during his speech.

PM Modi underscored the world's admiration for India's determination and the dynamic spirit of its citizens, acknowledging that India's progress resonates globally.

In his powerful statement, he highlighted the symbiotic relationship between India's advancement and the progress of the world, emphasising that when India moves forward, the entire world moves forward. Furthermore, he underscored the significance of the new Parliament House, symbolising not only the growth of India but also its contribution to the development of the world.

