PM Modi Performs Ravana Dahan In Delhi, Says Dussehra Marks ‘End Of Tyranny And Terror’ | Video | X @ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday attended Dussehra celebrations at Utsav Ground in IP Extension, East Delhi, where he performed Ravana Dahan and described Vijayadashami as a symbol of the victory of truth over falsehood and the end of tyranny and terror.

The ceremony, which symbolises Lord Ram’s triumph over Ravana and the victory of good over evil, witnessed a large gathering. Addressing the event, Modi extended Vijayadashami greetings to people across the country and highlighted the significance of Ramlila in preserving the ideals of Lord Ram.

Modi Extends Vijayadashami Greetings, Hails Ramlila Tradition

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said the spirit of Lord Ram was reflected in Dussehra celebrations across villages and cities throughout India.

Vijaya Dashami celebrates the victory of good over evil. It reminds us of the enduring strength of truth and righteousness. https://t.co/jJSlQdNhu2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2026

“On Vijayadashami, I offer my salutations at the feet of Lord Shri Ram, Mother Janaki, and Bajrangbali. I extend my heartfelt wishes for Vijayadashami to all my countrymen. Today, every corner of India is imbued with the spirit of Lord Ram in every village and every city. The entire nation is immersed in the spirit of the Ramlila,” PM Modi said.

He emphasised the role of Ramlila performances in keeping Lord Ram’s teachings and ideals alive.

#WATCH | Delhi: Ravan Dahan is being performed at IP Extension in East Delhi on the occasion of #Dussehra.PM Narendra Modi attended the Dussehra celebrations here. (Source: DD News) https://t.co/ODKvGqvmj1 — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2026

“Across the country, Ramlilas are being staged—a tradition that keeps the ideals of Lord Shri Ram alive. It is a proclamation of the end of tyranny and terror, and a testament to the belief in the triumph of eternal truth over falsehood,” he said.

Ramrajya Means Justice, Equality And Welfare: Modi

Speaking about the concept of Ramrajya, Modi said it represented a system of governance without discrimination, where justice and equal opportunities were available to everyone.

He stressed that the welfare of people, particularly the poor and marginalised, should remain the foremost responsibility of those in authority.

“Ramrajya signifies a system of governance free from discrimination—a realm where justice prevails, and everyone is afforded equal opportunities. In such a system, the purpose of authority is not merely to rule, but to ensure the welfare of the people... Serving the poor and the marginalized must remain our highest priority. The life of Lord Ram offers us a profound lesson: no matter how great the crisis or how daunting the challenge, we must not rely on others,” PM Modi said.

Modi Calls For Self-Reliance, Cites Viksit Bharat Vision

Drawing lessons from Lord Ram’s life, the Prime Minister urged people to recognise their capabilities, rely on their resources and overcome challenges through determination and hard work.

He linked this message of self-reliance to the country’s goals of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“We must recognise our own potential, trust in our own resources, transform our resolve into strength, and forge solutions through our own hard work... Today, we too must move forward, guided by this very mantra. We have set before us the goals of a Viksit Bharat and an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Modi said.

President Murmu Performs Ravan Dahan In Dwarka

President Droupadi Murmu also participated in Dussehra celebrations in the national capital and performed Ravan Dahan at the Shri Ram Leela Committee ground in Dwarka Sector 10.

Addressing the gathering, the President extended Vijayadashami greetings and spoke about the festival’s message of righteousness, justice and moral conduct.

“I extend my heartfelt greetings to all my fellow citizens on the festival of Dussehra. This festival celebrates the victory of righteousness and justice over unrighteousness and injustice. Lord Shri Ram is considered the embodiment of righteousness and moral conduct. On the occasion of Dussehra, through the 'Ramlila' performances held in many places across the country and abroad, people are reminded of the noble ideals found in the story of Ram,” Murmu said.