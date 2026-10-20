Vijayadashami: Forces Dividing Society And Hating Indian Culture Are Enemies Of Nation, Says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a Vijayadashami gathering in New Delhi on Tuesday, calling for national unity and highlighting the ideals of Lord Ram | X handle of @BJP4India

Addressing a rally on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami in New Delhi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a subtle jibe against those protesting against the government and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

PM Shri @narendramodi attends 'Vijayadashami Celebrations' in Delhi. https://t.co/3vUs6HntT3 — BJP (@BJP4India) October 20, 2026

"Our thoughts must align, our committees... that is, all the institutions of the nation, all political parties... must stand together for the national interest. We must proceed with this very spirit, we must fight together against the enemies of the country. The forces that harm the nation, the people who divide society, the mindset that hates our culture... these are the enemies of the country," Prime Minister Modi said.

Emphasising the need for a unified national interest across political lines and national institutions, the prime minister called for collective action against forces that seek to weaken or divide the country.

Reclaiming India's cultural heritage

Highlighting ongoing efforts to restore India’s historical treasures and globally elevate its cultural centres, he said, "For centuries, our heritage has been looted and taken abroad, but today we are bringing back those treasures. In the past 12 years, more than 600 ancient idols have been brought back to India. India is giving a new identity to its cultural centres around the world."

Drawing inspiration from the epic journey of Lord Shri Ram, he stressed upon self-reliance, hard work,and public participation as the ultimate mantra for overcoming complex national challenges

"No matter how big the crisis may be, no matter how tough the challenge may be... we must not sit back relying on others. We must recognise our own strength. We must have faith in our resources. We must turn our resolve into power and find solutions through our own hard work," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Because Lord Shri Ram taught us that the difficulties of the path cannot stop our journey. The ocean lay ahead, Lanka was far away, but the resolve was unwavering, so Ramji awakened the collective power of the people, made public participation his support, and turned an impossible-seeming goal into reality. This is the fundamental mantra of success," he said drawing comparisions between the teachings of Lord Ram and present state of affairs.

Ideals of Ram Rajya

The speech reflected on the core tenets of Ram Rajya, which is considered to be an ideal system of governance rooted in justice, equality and selfless public service:

"For thousands of years, India, its culture and its ancestors have worshipped Prabhu Shri Ram. This devotion is not merely because Shri Ram defeated the demon king Ravana, but also because he gave us ideals that remain unparalleled in the history of humanity," the prime minister said.

"Ram Rajya, that is, such a governance where there is no discrimination against anyone, where everyone gets justice, where equal opportunities are available, and where the purpose of power is not to rule, but to serve the welfare of the people... this is the ideal of Lord Shri Ram. Therefore, we must always move forward with the mantra of treating the public as Janardan and 'Citizen, you are God,'" he said.