PM Modi Pays Tribute To Pahalgam Attack Victims On First Anniversary, Vows Firm Stand Against Terror |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary, reaffirming India’s resolve to fight terrorism and expressing solidarity with the bereaved families.

In a post on X, Modi said the victims of the April 22, 2025, attack 'will never be forgotten,' describing the incident as a tragedy that continues to weigh heavily on the nation’s conscience. "Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss," he said.

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"As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," the Prime Minister added.

India is observing one year of the deadly attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in one of the most brutal assaults targeting civilians in recent years. The attack was carried out by The Resistance Front, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba.

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The attackers identified victims based on their religion, forcing them to recite Islamic verses before opening fire. Among those killed were 25 tourists and a local pony operator who reportedly tried to protect them. Several victims were newly married, and many were shot at close range in front of their families.

In response to the attack, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor on May 6 and 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Officials described the action as 'focused, measured and non-escalatory,' aimed at dismantling high-value terror bases.