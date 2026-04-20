PM Modi Accuses Mamata Banerjee Of Betraying Bengal Women Over Women’s Reservation Bill | ANI

Kolkata: After opposition had opposed the ‘women quota bill’ at the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election campaign on Sunday in Bengal mentioned that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had ‘betrayed’ the 'daughters and sisters’ of the state.

“The women of Bengal wanted 33 per cent reservation. Modi ensured this. The women of Bengal wanted it to be implemented from 2029. Modi also made efforts for this. But Trinamool Congress (TMC) did not want more of Bengal’s daughters to become MLAs and MPs,” said Modi.

Notably, the Women’s Reservation Bill on April 17 fell short of the two-thirds majority and didn’t get passed in the Parliament.

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“Everyone has seen what happened in the Parliament. TMC has betrayed the sisters of Bengal again. TMC conspired with the Congress to prevent the law. Make a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) CM, and PM is promising of development of the state,” further added Modi.

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Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had countered Modi stating that the Prime Minister is ‘misleading’ the nation.

“It is deeply unfortunate that the Prime Minister chose to mislead the nation rather than address it honestly. TMC always had higher political representation for women. Using women is a vested political agenda of BJP. Modi gave a speech on the delimitation on Saturday evening which was mostly political ahead of the polls,” said Mamata.