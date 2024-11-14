 PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru On His 135th Birth Anniversary
Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to the first Prime Minister of independent India. Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children. After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
India's First Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (L) & PM Modi (R) | File Pics

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute on Thursday to former PM Jawaharlal Nehru on his 135th birth anniversary.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, I pay homage to our former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also paid tribute to former PM Nehru at Shanti Van in Delhi. Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and the Congress President posted on X and paid tribute.

About Children's Day

Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.

In 1954, the United Nations declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day, and India used to celebrate Children's Day on that day before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day.

