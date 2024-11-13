Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Birth Anniversary: Inspirational Quotes By India's First Prime Minister

By: Rahul M | November 13, 2024
Every year, November 14 is observed as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. The day is also celebrated as Children's Day in India. Here are inspirational quotes by the him:
"We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm, and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open."
"Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves."
"Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognised, ultimately bears fruit."
"A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to the new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance."
"The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country."
"A university stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for the adventure of ideas and for the search for truth."
"Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt you is determinism; the way you play it is free will."
