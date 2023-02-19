PM Modi pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on 393rd birth anniversary | Twitter/ Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his 393rd birth anniversary.

I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us. pic.twitter.com/hS5rmGrD7X — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2023

Remembering the great King's bravery and emphasis on good governance, Modi said that it all inspires him. In a tweet on his official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, "I pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his Jayanti. His courage and emphasis on good governance inspires us."

BJP to celebrate Shiv Jayanti on large scale

Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji's birth anniversary on February 19 in a big way across Mumbai. It will have programs at 346 locations. Cultural programs, painting exhibitions, lectures, processions, weapon exhibitions and other functions are planned for the day.

This was stated by city unit president of the BJP Ashish Shelar.

City BJP chief and MLA Ashish Shelar informed in a press conference on Thursday that this birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji will be celebrated in huge manner by his party.

"After Shinde Fadnavis government came to power, Mumbaikars have seen bang on celebrations of Dahi Handi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Diwali festival. This Shiv Jayanti will be celebrated in similar manner. This is not political program. I appeal to all opposition parties to participate, to join us in this celebration," he said.

BJP going all out on Shiv Jayanti

BJP is organising celebrations in all 227 wards. It will mobilise people through processions like in Dahi Handi. There will also be special exhibitions related to Shivaji's life, paitings, weapons as well as forts.

Welfare programs like distribution of cereals, fruits will be taken in different wards. At North West 58, North Central 63, North Mumbai 69, South Central 44 and South Mumbai will see programs at 62 locations.

Out of these, 36 places from Worli to Chembur will see mega programs during the day and evening.

