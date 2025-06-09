 PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagwan Birsa Munda On 125th Death Anniversary, Hails His Legacy Of Tribal Empowerment
PM Modi Pays Tribute To Bhagwan Birsa Munda On 125th Death Anniversary, Hails His Legacy Of Tribal Empowerment

Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu village -- now in Jharkhand -- emerged as a formidable force against British colonial rule in the late 19th century.

Updated: Monday, June 09, 2025, 02:29 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to legendary tribal leader and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 125th death anniversary. | X @narendramodi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to legendary tribal leader and freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 125th death anniversary, also known as 'Balidan Diwas', calling his life a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and commitment to tribal welfare and national pride.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote: "Respectful tribute to the great hero of the freedom struggle Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji on his Balidan Diwas. He dedicated his life to the welfare of the tribal brothers and sisters and to protecting their rights. His sacrifice and dedication will always inspire the countrymen."

Birsa Munda, born on November 15, 1875, in Ulihatu village -- now in Jharkhand -- emerged as a formidable force against British colonial rule in the late 19th century.

Despite having limited formal education, he united Adivasi communities against exploitation by British officials, landlords, and missionaries and led a socio-religious movement to assert tribal identity and rights.

Known as 'Dharti Aaba' or the 'Father of the Earth' by tribal communities, Birsa Munda laid down his life for the cause of Indigenous empowerment and resistance to colonial oppression.

He died at the young age of 25 in British custody but left behind a legacy of resistance that continues to inspire tribal and non-tribal Indians alike.

On November 15, 2024, PM Modi had launched the 150th birth anniversary year of Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, visiting Jamui in Bihar where he also unveiled development projects worth over Rs 6,640 crore.

During the event, he released a commemorative coin and postage stamp in honour of the iconic tribal leader.

Speaking then, PM Modi underlined the importance of honouring Birsa Munda's contributions, which had been "ignored for decades after Independence", and said the celebrations were a sincere attempt to bring long-overdue recognition to tribal history and heroism.

The Modi government had declared November 15 as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to honour tribal freedom fighters and their contributions to the country's independence and identity.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

