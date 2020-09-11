PM Modi, others remember Swami Vivekananda's iconic 1891 speech in Chicago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled two important events that mark this day for India -- the birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Swami Vivekananda's famous address in Chicago -- and said both great men have a lot to teach the entire humanity.
In his tweets, Modi also noted that the world remembers 9/11 (September 11) for the dastardly terror attack on this day in the USA and said if humans had walked on the path of Bahve's slogan of 'Jai Jagat' and Vivekananda's nineteenth century message of universal brotherhood, the destruction that followed would not have occurred.
"Today, on 11th September we in India mark two important milestones. The Jayanti of Acharya Vinoba Bhave. The day Swami Vivekananda delivered his outstanding address in Chicago. These great men have a lot to teach the entire humanity," Modi said. Modi added that Vivekananda's address in 1893 perfectly demonstrated the spirit of India's ethos and the values that are an integral part of our land, as he urged youngsters to read the text of his address. He also tagged a link to the address.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that Swami Vivekananda's vigorous address was a transformational and stirring moment that introduced the entire world with a new idea of humanity. "This day marks the 127th anniversary of the great Indian philosopher and spiritual genius, Swami Vivekananda ji's historic Chicago speech. His vigorous address was a transformational and stirring moment that introduced the entire world with a new idea of humanity," Shah tweeted.
Here's what others had to say about Swami Vivekananda's iconic 1891 speech in Chicago:
Today, September 11, marks as the 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s popular Chicago speech delivered at the ‘Parliament of the World’s Religions’. His historic speech in Chicago on September 1893 delivered with crisp logic and scientific insight attracted major attention. The speech earned him a two-minute standing ovation from the present dignitaries and the title of ‘the cyclonic monk of India’.
Introducing Hinduism to the world, Swami Vivekanand spoke about intolerance, religion and the need to end all forms of fanaticism. Such was the effect of the remarkable message that he was given a two-minute standing ovation.
