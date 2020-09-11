PM Modi, others remember Swami Vivekananda's iconic 1891 speech in Chicago

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday recalled two important events that mark this day for India -- the birth anniversary of Acharya Vinoba Bhave and Swami Vivekananda's famous address in Chicago -- and said both great men have a lot to teach the entire humanity.

In his tweets, Modi also noted that the world remembers 9/11 (September 11) for the dastardly terror attack on this day in the USA and said if humans had walked on the path of Bahve's slogan of 'Jai Jagat' and Vivekananda's nineteenth century message of universal brotherhood, the destruction that followed would not have occurred.