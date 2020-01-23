Giles Shield final: Swami Vivekanand emerge champions

"It is immensely satisfying because we have done it almost after 16 years,” said Mahesh Lotlikar coach of SVISG. “In 2004/5 season we were the first suburbs school from Bandra to Borivali to win the title,” he recalled with joy.

“The school has completed 25 years, and winning the Giles Shield is like an icing to the cake," the coach said.

Lotlikar hailed Aayush Vaity, who was impressive in the crucial semis and final.

Meanwhile, Al Barkaat's coach Nafees Khan reasoned the unavailability of his premium players that led to the loss.

"The top five players who were strength of our team were injured and our regular captain Yaseen Saudagar was also unavailable due to injury, that was the main thing that effected our team morale," Khan said.

Yaseen Shaikh was awarded as the best batsman for scoring 269 runs at an average of 67.25 at a strike rate of 80.54. Rudra Tank, who was injured for Swami Viveakanad, was adjudged as the best bowler of the tournament as he picked 28 wickets with an average of 9.60 and 1.48 economy rate.

Brief Scores

Al Barkaat MMI English: 167 & 186/1 in 37 overs (Aryan Bhadane 74, Yaseen Shaikh 76*; Krish kanawade 1/49) lost to Swami Vivekanand International School, Borivali: 196 & 91/2 in 36 overs (Krish Kanawade 60, Aryan Sakpal 21*; Chirag Modak 1/25) by virtue of first innings lead.