'PM Modi Once Called Him Corrupt, Today He Made Him CM': Kejriwal Targets BJP After Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath As Bengal CM | VIDEO

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP on Saturday, questioning the party’s stand on corruption after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister.

In a strongly worded video message, Kejriwal accused the BJP of using central agencies selectively against opposition leaders while allegedly protecting politicians who join the ruling party.

‘Modi Once Called Him Corrupt’

Referring to Suvendu Adhikari’s political past in the Trinamool Congress, Kejriwal claimed that Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier publicly accused Adhikari of corruption.

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“Ten years ago, PM Modi himself called Suvendu Adhikari corrupt. Amit Shah also made serious allegations against him. Today, the same Modi administered the oath of office to him as Chief Minister,” Kejriwal said.

Adhikari was sworn in on Saturday at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground after BJP’s historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections ended the Trinamool Congress’ 15-year rule in the state.

Kejriwal Questions ED’s Role

Kejriwal further alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) only targets opposition leaders while turning a blind eye to BJP leaders or politicians who switch sides.

“The ED will not act against Suvendu Adhikari now because he is with BJP. But they will raid opposition leaders like Sanjeev Arora, Manish Sisodia and me,” he claimed.

The remarks came amid fresh ED action linked to Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora in a money laundering investigation, which AAP leaders have described as politically motivated.

Kejriwal also referenced former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar while alleging that corruption allegations disappear once leaders align with the BJP.

‘Agencies Being Used To Break Opposition’

The former Delhi Chief Minister alleged that the BJP was using investigative agencies not to fight corruption, but to weaken opposition parties across the country.

“This is not a fight against corruption or money laundering. The real aim is to break opposition parties and pressure leaders into joining BJP,” he said.

Kejriwal claimed the BJP was aggressively targeting Punjab because it lacks a strong local leadership base in the state, where AAP remains in power.