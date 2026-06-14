PM Modi Meets Global Investors In France Ahead Of Bharat Innovates 2026 Conclave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday interacted with leading venture capitalists, global investors and innovation ecosystem leaders in Nice, France, ahead of the inauguration of the landmark Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave, a flagship event aimed at showcasing India's growing deep-tech and startup capabilities on the global stage, along with French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Meets Global Investors And Entrepreneurs

Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, along with Principal Scientific Advisor Ajay Kumar Sood, was also present during the interaction.

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Among those the Prime Minister interacted with were Ritesh Agarwal and Ronnie Screwvala, along with several global investors and innovation ecosystem leaders.

Bharat Innovates 2026 To Highlight Deep-Tech Capabilities

The high-profile event, which brings together top innovation startups from India, France and across the world, marks a key milestone in the ongoing India-France Year of Innovation and highlights the expanding technology partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi arrived in Nice on Saturday, beginning a visit to France that will also include engagements in Evian and Paris aimed at strengthening bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Modi-Macron Bilateral Talks Scheduled

Following his remarks at the Bharat Innovates 2026 conclave, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with President Macron to review progress made since February and chart the next phase of cooperation.

The three-day conclave, running from June 14 to 16, serves as a platform connecting Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions.

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More Than 120 Indian Startups Participating

The joint launch by PM Modi and President Macron reflects the growing importance of innovation and technology in India-France relations.

More than 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions, including IITs and research organisations, are participating in the event.

The conclave will showcase innovations in advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, defence innovation, biotechnology, healthcare and climate solutions.

Technology, Geopolitics And G7 Agenda

The Nice visit also includes the first bilateral summit between the two leaders since ties were elevated to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership" earlier this year.

Beyond technology and innovation, discussions are expected to cover major geopolitical issues of mutual interest.

PM Modi will later travel to Slovakia before returning to France to attend the G7 Summit in Evian and the VivaTech Summit in Paris.

India To Represent Global South At G7

Highlighting India's role at the G7 Summit, PM Modi said India would not only represent its own interests but also voice the aspirations of the Global South.

The Prime Minister will conclude his visit in Paris on June 18, where he will join President Macron at the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and startup event.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)