'Bharat Innovates 2026' Takes Over Nice Trams As French City Welcomes PM Modi For Key Innovation Summit; Indian Flags Displayed Across Roads - VIDEOS |

Nice, France: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to France, the city of Nice has been adorned with Indian flags and promotional displays for 'Bharat Innovates 2026', with city trams carrying branding for the flagship innovation event set to be inaugurated during the Prime Minister's visit.

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Visuals from Nice show trams featuring photographs and advertisements promoting Bharat Innovates 2026, while Indian flags have been displayed across several parts of the city as preparations gather pace for the high-profile India-France engagement scheduled between June 14 and June 16.

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Organised by the Union Ministry of Education, Bharat Innovates 2026 aims to showcase India's growing deep-tech and innovation ecosystem on a global platform. The inaugural edition of the event will bring together 120 Indian innovators, representatives from around 15 higher education institutions, more than 500 investors, leading venture capital firms, corporate leaders and global CEOs.

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The summit will focus on 13 strategic sectors, including semiconductors, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and space technology. The initiative is expected to strengthen collaboration between Indian innovators and international investors while promoting cross-border research, development and technology partnerships.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to be joined by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Principal Scientific Adviser Ajay Kumar Sood, who chaired the technical committee responsible for selecting the 120 Indian start-ups participating in the event.

PM Modi To Meet French President Emmanuel Macron

During his stay in Nice, Modi will hold bilateral talks with French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders are scheduled to jointly inaugurate Bharat Innovates 2026 and review the full spectrum of India-France strategic relations, including cooperation in technology, trade, defence and innovation.

The innovation summit is expected to result in several major announcements related to deep-tech collaboration, start-up scaling, research partnerships and investment facilitation between India and global stakeholders.

PM Modi's 6-Day Visit To France & Slovakia

Prime Minister Modi's visit to France forms part of a six-day tour that will also take him to Slovakia and the G7 Summit in France. Following engagements in Nice, he will travel to Slovakia for talks with Prime Minister Robert Fico before returning to France to attend the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16 and 17.

The final leg of the visit will see Modi travel to Paris, where he is expected to attend the VivaTech Summit, Europe's largest technology and start-up event, and interact with members of the Indian community.