e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 3,783 new cases, 56 deathsMaharashtra govt to issue ordinance to restore OBC reservation in local body polls
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 07:39 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee, Adar Poonawala feature in Time Magazine's list of 100 most influential people; check out full list

FPJ Web Desk
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

Advertisement

From pioneers to leaders to artists, Time Magazine has released its list of the top 100 most influential people in 2021.

The list, this year, includes West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the CEO of Serum Institute of India, Adar Poonawala.

Check out the full list here

Icons

  • Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

  • Naomi Osaka

  • Alexei Navalny

  • Britney Spears

  • Sherrilyn Ifill

  • Dolly Parton

  • Shohei Ohtani

  • Cathy Park Hong

  • Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara

  • Nasrin Sotoudeh

  • Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Russell Jeung and Cynthia Choi

  • Muna El-Kurd and Mohammed El-Kurd

Pioneers

  • Billie Eilish

  • Ben Crump

  • Adi Utarini

  • Sunisa Lee

  • Felwine Sarr and Bénédicte Savoy

  • Fatih Birol

  • Aurora James

  • Adar Poonawalla

  • Phyllis Omido

  • Frans Timmermans

  • Indyra Mendoza and Claudia Spellmant

  • Roger Cox

  • Olimpia Coral Melo Cruz

  • Dorottya Redai

  • Esther Ze Naw Bamvo and Ei Thinzar Maung

Titans

  • Simone Biles

  • Tim Cook

  • Shonda Rhimes

  • Timbaland and Swizz Beatz

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones

  • Tom Brady

  • Youn Yuh Jung

  • Allyson Felix

  • Angélique Kidjo

  • Kenneth C. Frazier and Kenneth I. Chenault

  • Luiza Trajano

Artists

  • Kate Winslet

  • Bad Bunny

  • Chloé Zhao

  • Jason Sudeikis

  • Scarlett Johansson

  • Lil Nas X

  • Jessica B. Harris

  • Bowen Yang

  • Tracee Ellis Ross

  • Mark Bradford

  • N.K. Jemisin

  • Steven Yeun

  • Daniel Kaluuya

  • Omar Sy

  • Barbara Kruger

  • Kane Brown

Leaders

  • Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

  • Joe Biden

  • Xi Jinping

  • Liz Cheney

  • Kamala Harris

  • Mario Draghi

  • Tucker Carlson

  • Naftali Bennett

  • Stacey Abrams

  • Nayib Bukele

  • Donald Trump

  • Narendra Modi

  • Mahbouba Seraj

  • Joe Manchin

  • Ebrahim Raisi

  • Rochelle Walensky

  • Mamata Banerjee

  • Ron Klain

  • Elisa Loncon Antileo

  • Abdul Ghani Baradar

Innovators

  • Jensen Huang

  • Elon Musk

  • Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

  • Katalin Kariko

  • Mary Barra

  • John Nkengasong

  • MiMi Aung

  • Vitalik Buterin

  • Viya

  • Barney Graham

  • Friederike Otto and Geert Jan van Oldenborgh

  • Kengo Kuma

  • Sara Menker

ALSO READ

PM Modi launches 24-hour channel Sansad TV along with Vice President and Lok Sabha speaker

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 07:25 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal