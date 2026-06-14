PM Modi, Macron Share Warm Greeting In Nice Ahead Of Bharat Innovates 2026 Launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday was warmly welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron in Nice, where the two leaders greeted each other with a hug and a handshake ahead of a key bilateral engagement.

Modi, Macron To Launch Bharat Innovates 2026

PM Modi and President Macron are set to jointly inaugurate the Bharat Innovates 2026 event, a major global platform bringing together leading startups and venture capital funds from India, France and several other countries.

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Technology and innovation are set to take centre stage as the two leaders launch the landmark conclave in Nice.

India-France Innovation Partnership In Spotlight

The high-profile event, which brings together top innovation startups from India, France and across the world, marks a key milestone in the ongoing India-France Year of Innovation.

It also highlights the rapidly expanding technology partnership between the two nations.

Platform For Startups And Global Investors

The three-day innovation conclave, running from June 14 to June 16, serves as a platform connecting Indian innovators with global investors, industry leaders and academic institutions.

The joint launch by PM Modi and President Macron reflects the increasing importance of innovation and technology in India-France relations.

Over 120 Indian Deep-Tech Startups Participating

More than 120 Indian deep-tech startups and over 15 leading higher education institutions, including IITs and other research organisations, are participating in the event.

Diplomatic observers view the conclave as an important opportunity for India to showcase its deep-tech capabilities, attract global investments and build strategic partnerships in emerging technologies.

Read Also PM Modi Meets Global Investors In France Ahead Of Bharat Innovates 2026 Conclave

Focus On Future Technologies

The event will spotlight innovations across sectors such as advanced computing, semiconductors, space technology, defence innovation, biotechnology, healthcare and climate solutions.

The Nice visit also includes the first bilateral summit between the two leaders since India and France elevated their ties earlier this year to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership".

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)