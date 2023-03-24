PM Modi lays foundation of India’s first public transport ropeway worth ₹645 crore in Varanasi; check features, stations here | Twitter/@iShashiShekhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stones and inaugurated 28 development projects in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on Friday.

Modi laid the foundation stones during a ceremony at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University grounds in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

The project's cost is estimated to be ₹645 crore. The 3.75-kilometre ropeway system will have five stations and will make it easier for tourists, pilgrims, and residents to travel.

The ropeway, which will be directly connected to Varanasi Cantt railway station, will have five stations along its route: Vidya Peeth, Bharatmala Mandir, Rath Yatra, Girja Ghar, and Godowlia Chowk.

Features of the Varanasi ropeway project

1) The Varanasi ropeway project is the first urban ropeway project under Parvatmala Pariyojana.

2) It can carry 3,000 passengers per hour per direction.

3) The ropeway will cover a distance of nearly 4 km in around 16 minutes.

4) It will be operational for 16 hours a day.

5) A trolley, which can carry 10 passengers, will run at an interval of every two minutes. According to the government, as many as 3,000 people will be able to travel in one direction in an hour through the ropeway.

6) After the foundation stone-laying, the ropeway project will be completed in 18 month.

7) The distance from Cantt to Gudaulia can be covered in just 16 minutes, which presently takes around 45 minutes.

Lays groundwork for 55 MLD sewage treatment plant

Modi also laid the groundwork for a 55 MLD (million litres per day) sewage treatment plant in Bhagwanpur as part of the Namami Gange scheme. The construction of the project is expected to cost Rs 300 crore.

As part of the Khelo India scheme, Modi laid the groundwork for the Phase 2 and Phase 3 redevelopment of Sigra Stadium.

He also dedicated 19 drinking water schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission, which will benefit over three lakh people in 63 panchayats.

To further strengthen the rural drinking water system, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of 59 drinking water schemes under the mission.

(With PTI inputs)