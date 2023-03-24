Rahul Gandhi disqualification: BJP's tactic to divert attention from inflation, industrialist friend, says SP president Akhilesh Yadav

Rahul's disqualification shocking, country passing through very difficult times: Kejriwal
AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched a blistering attack on the Centre over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha, saying it was "shocking" and that the country was passing through very difficult times.
He referred to the Congress MP's disqualification in a speech in the Delhi Assembly and said the BJP was scared.
Later talking to reporters, he said it was "quite a worrisome situation". "It's not just a fight of the Congress or Rahul Gandhi, it's a fight of the entire opposition," he said.
Kejriwal alleged that the BJP wanted to create a situation wherein there is just one party in the country. This is "dictatorship" and the BJP government is "more dangerous" than the British rulers before Independence, he charged.
He also condemned the disqualification in a tweet.
Rahul's disqualification BJP's tactic to divert attention from inflation, industrialist friend: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha is BJP's tactic to divert people's attention from issues like inflation, unemployment and an "industrialist friend" sinking India's money.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also alleged that since the BJP came to power in UP in 2017, it took help of the government and the administration to get false cases lodged against Samajwadi Party MLAs like Azam Khan and got them disqualified from the state assembly.
Yadav, on a day-long visit to Noida-Greater Noida, said if fairly probed, a lot of BJP leaders would also lose their legislative membership on the basis of the language used by them and the remarks made by them.
The government has to withdraw the action taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi: Tamil Nadu CM & DMK president MK Stalin
All the democratic forces in Kerala and across the nation will support Rahul Gandhi: VD Satheeshan, LoP Kerala Assembly & Congress leader
Rahul Gandhi disqualified from LS; Cong says will fight legally and politically, BJP terms action 'lawful'
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi was on Friday disqualified from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case, an action the party termed an attempt to "silence" his voice as it vowed to fight the battle legally and politically.
The BJP dismissed the charges and termed the disqualification "lawful".
The disqualification, which will bar Gandhi from contesting polls for eight years unless stayed by a higher court, saw a shift in the dynamics of Opposition ranks with Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party also expressing strong support for the embattled leader, along with several other Opposition parties.
Announcing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat in a notification said that it was effective from March 23, the day of his conviction.
Rahul may have to vacate official bungalow unless he gets relief from higher court
Following his disqualification as an MP, Rahul Gandhi may have to vacate his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi within a month if he does not get relief from a higher court in the criminal defamation case, an official said on Friday.
Gandhi was allotted the 12, Tughlaq Lane bungalow after his election as a Lok Sabha MP in 2004.
On Friday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat disqualified him as an MP, effective March 23, after he was convicted by a Surat court in an 2019 criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two years in jail.
Giving immediate bail, the court allowed the former Congress president 30 days to appeal in a higher court.
"As he has been disqualified from Lok Sabha, he is not entitled to a government accommodation. According to rules, he will have to vacate his official bungalow within a month since the date of disqualification order," an official of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said.
Non-democratic steps; decision has been taken by pressurising Lok Sabha Secretariat: Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy
They had harassed Indira Gandhi as well...This will cost them: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Detained Congress MP raise slogans, demand JPC probe in Adani issue and in support of Rahul Gandhi's dissqualification
