PM Modi launches twitter campaign in support of Citizenship Act

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday initiated a campaign in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"#IndiaSupportsCAA because CAA is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees & not about taking anyone's citizenship away", read a tweet from the official account of Prime Minister's personal website.

"Check out this hashtag in Your Voice section of Volunteer module on NaMo App for content, graphics, videos and more. Share and show your support for CAA..," Modi said in the tweet.