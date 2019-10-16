PM Modi lambasts NCP after ED summons Praful Patel for underworld connections

PM Narendra Modi came down hard at the Opposition during his campaign rally at Akola district in Maharashtra today. The Prime MInister criticized those questioning the reference of Article 370 in Maharashtra polls. Modi also targeted the Nationalist Congress Party and their leaders over alleged connections with the underworld, without naming Praful Patel.

He said that there used to be bomb blasts in trains, buses, buildings frequently during the Congress-NCP rule. Then he went ahead and questioned, ‘who were in power then, how did all of this happen? How did they escape?’

In an apparent jibe to Praful Patel, he said that new information are indicating why offenders of bomb blast cases were successful in escaping the country. Modi continued that these leaders are scared now as they know trouble is brewing for them and hence they’ve resorted to maligning the investigating agencies.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel, whose name has reportedly appeared in a land deal case linked to Dawood Ibrahim's close aide, Muhammed Iqbal Memon alias Iqbal Mirchi.

The economic offences watchdog summoned the leader to appear before it on October 18. Iqbal Mirchi was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim who is now believed to be hiding in Pakistan. Patel has has denied the charges and is insisting that there was no financial transaction or partnership between his family and Mirchi’s wife Hajra Memon.

With inputs from ANI