PM Modi, Jaishankar & Shashi Tharoor Meet Iranian Parliamentary Delegation On Sidelines Of 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum In New Delhi | Video | X / @Iran_in_India

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met Iranian parliamentary representatives on the sidelines of the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum in New Delhi on Monday.

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Sharing glimpses from the interaction on X, the Iranian Embassy in India stated, "On the sidelines of the 12th Parliamentary Forum 2026, Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and senior parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor received Iranian parliamentary representatives in courtesy calls, underscoring the importance of bilateral relations between Iran and India."

The Forum, which commenced earlier in the day, has brought together parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries to discuss ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation and advance people-centric development.

The event brings together Presiding Officers and parliamentary leaders from BRICS member and partner countries, Union Ministers, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Presiding Officers of State Legislatures, Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla chaired the meeting and welcomed the delegates representing BRICS member nations, highlighting the importance of dialogue, mutual respect and cooperation among the participating countries.

In his inaugural address, Birla welcomed the delegates and said, "On this occasion, the presence of parliamentary delegations from BRICS member nations in India, coming to the world's largest democratic nation and sharing a joint commitment, will in itself be a special experience."

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Highlighting the significance of parliamentary engagement among BRICS countries, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, "The presence of the BRICS Parliamentary Cooperation in India demonstrates our shared commitment to dialogue, mutual respect, and our shared trust in democratic values."

Speaker Birla mentioned that the BRICS Parliamentary Forum is marking its 20th anniversary this year and noted that the organisation is "expanding rapidly", and so is its "capacity to influence global developments and international relations".

Earlier in the day, the visiting Iranian parliamentary delegation met Om Birla at the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

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"The parliamentary delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran, visiting New Delhi to participate in the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum, met with Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla this morning and held talks with him," the Iranian Embassy in India posted on X.

Iran's parliamentary delegation arrived in New Delhi on Sunday to attend the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum.

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