PM Modi is a friend of mine, he is doing a very good job: Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "a friend of mine," and is a 'great leader,' said US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time).

"Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine, and he is doing a very good job. It's nothing easy, but he is doing a very good job. You have got a great leader, and you have got a great person," he told reporters at a media briefing here.

Further speaking about his two-day visit along with First Lady Melania Trump to India in February this year, he added, "We had an incredible time and what we saw that the people are so incredible. It's an incredible place and country, and it's definitely big." Speaking about the Howdy Modi event in Huston, he appreciated PM Modi adding that "he couldn't have been more generous".

"We had an event in Huston and it was a fantastic event. It was incredible. Prime Minister Modi (Narendra Mod) could not have been more generous--we have great support from India and PM Modi. I think Indian people would be voting for Trump," he said.