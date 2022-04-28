PM Modi inaugurates 7 new cancer hospitals in Assam's Dibrugarh; slams opposition says 'one hospital in 7 years was thing to celebrate.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated a cancer care centre and 7 cancer hospitals in Assam. Taking a dig at opposition PM Modi, said, 'There was a time, even one hospital getting opened up in 7 years was a thing to celebrate. Times have changed now."

He also promised that 3 more cancer hospitals will be ready for Assam people's service in a few months.

'Hospitals are at your service but I will be happy if these new hospitals remain empty; I pray for your health. Our government has also focussed on preventive healthcare with yoga, fitness, 'swachhata'. New testing centers are being opened up in the country,' added PM Modi.

The centre at Dibrugarh is part of 17 medical facilities being developed by ACCF, of which seven will be inaugurated by the prime minister during his day-long visit to the state.

He unveiled a plaque in front of the centre, in the presence of Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Modi inspected the facilities and equipment in the centre, situated on the Assam Medical College and Hospital premise here, during a brief tour.

He will also virtually inaugurate six other similar facilities in another programme scheduled later in the afternoon. Those are located in Barpeta, Tezpur, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Kokrajhar and Darrang.

Modi will also lay the foundation of seven hospitals at Dhubri, Goalpara, Golaghat, Sivasagar, Nalbari, Nagaon and Tinsukia under the project at the same event.

A Tata Trusts spokesperson had earlier said that three more such cancer care facilities are in an advanced stage of completion and will be opened later this year.

He said the 17 medical facilities, the "largest" network under cancer control model of Tata Trusts, will serve 50,000 people annually not only from Assam but also from neighbouring states.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 04:13 PM IST