 PM Modi Holds Wide-Ranging Bilateral Talks With Brazilian President Lula At Hyderabad House | VIDEO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva at Hyderabad House, focusing on trade, investment, technology and strategic cooperation. Earlier, Lula paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat and inaugurated Brazil’s Apex trade office in New Delhi.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 01:06 PM IST
article-image

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with President Lula at Hyderabad House. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, technology, and strategic sectors.

President Lula also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit.

Earlier in the day, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Saturday as part of his State visit to India. The Brazilian leader laid a floral wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of silence, marking a symbolic beginning to his official engagements in the national capital.

The tribute underscored the shared democratic values and historical ties between India and Brazil.

article-image

Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat

On Friday, President Lula inaugurated the first New Delhi office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex). In a post on X, he stated that the office would promote Brazilian products and services abroad while attracting foreign investments into key sectors of Brazil’s economy.

Brazil’s Ambassador to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, appreciated India’s efforts in organising the AI Impact Summit 2026 and noted the strong rapport between President Lula and Prime Minister Modi, describing them as not just colleagues but friends.

