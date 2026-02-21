 Brazilian President Lula Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Raj Ghat| VIDEO
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat during his State visit to India. He later received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan and held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
article-image
Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat during his State visit to India | X/@ANI

New Delhi: Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on Saturday as part of his State visit to India. The Brazilian leader laid a floral wreath at the memorial and observed a moment of silence, marking a symbolic beginning to his official engagements in the national capital.

The tribute underscored the shared democratic values and historical ties between India and Brazil.

Ceremonial Welcome At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Earlier in the day, President Lula was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. He received the Guard of Honour in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Brazilian President was formally received by the Indian leadership as part of the traditional welcome extended to visiting Heads of State.

Bilateral Talks At Hyderabad House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi later held delegation-level talks with President Lula at Hyderabad House. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation across trade, investment, technology, and strategic sectors.

President Lula also met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar during his visit.

Brazil Opens Trade Promotion Office In Delhi

On Friday, President Lula inaugurated the first New Delhi office of the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (Apex). In a post on X, he stated that the office would promote Brazilian products and services abroad while attracting foreign investments into key sectors of Brazil’s economy.

Brazil’s Ambassador to India, Kenneth da Nobrega, appreciated India’s efforts in organising the AI Impact Summit 2026 and noted the strong rapport between President Lula and Prime Minister Modi, describing them as not just colleagues but friends.

