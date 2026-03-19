PM Modi Hails Cabinet Decisions On Highway Project, Cotton MSP, Bhavya, Hydro Scheme

ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed a series of Union Cabinet decisions aimed at supporting farmers, enhancing connectivity, accelerating industrial growth, and boosting clean energy, stating that the government is leaving no stone unturned to make the lives of people as easy as possible.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister stated that the government has given approval for MSP funding for the cotton season 2023-24, which will ensure the protection of the interests of cotton farmers across the country.

"Our government is leaving no stone unturned to make the lives of our farmer brothers and sisters as easy as possible. In this direction, today approval has been given for MSP funding for the cotton season 2023-24. This step of ours will ensure the protection of the interests of cotton farmers across the country," said PM Modi.

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Earlier, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved Minimum Support Price (MSP) funding of Rs 1,718.56 crore to the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for the cotton season 2023-24.

This funding aims to provide direct price support to cotton farmers across the country.

As per a statement released by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, "The MSP operations are undertaken to safeguard the interests of cotton farmers, particularly during periods when market prices fall below the MSP. These interventions play a crucial role in stabilising cotton prices, preventing distress sales, and ensuring remunerative returns to farmers."

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On infrastructure development, the Prime Minister said enhancing connectivity across the country is among the priorities of the government. He emphasises that the development will not only reduce travel time but also boost economic development in the region.

"Enhancing connectivity across the country is among the priorities of our government. In line with this, approval has been granted today for the 4-laning of the Barabanki to Bahraich section of the National Highway. This will not only reduce travel time but also boost economic development in the region," PM posted on X.

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Earlier, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the construction of a 4-lane access-controlled National Highway-927 from Barabanki to Bahraich (101.515 km) in Uttar Pradesh on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) at a cost of Rs. 6969.04 crore.

Designed as an access-controlled 4-lane highway with continuous service roads, the project will bypass major habitations, increase average travel speeds, reduce travel time to about one hour, and improve overall road safety, fuel efficiency, and vehicle operating costs, thereby enhancing regional mobility and socio-economic development.

The Union Cabinet also approved the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA), with an allocation of Rs 33,660 crore for developing 100 plug-and-play industrial parks across the country, which aimed at transforming India's industrial landscape and creating employment opportunities.

The scheme will deliver plug-and-play industrial ecosystems, enabling industries to move from intent to production with speed and certainty. With pre-approved land, ready infrastructure, and integrated services, BHAVYA will significantly reduce entry barriers for investors.

The scheme will be extended to all States and Union Territories, creating lakhs of employment opportunities across the country and accelerating industrial growth nationwide.

Highlighting the BHAVYA scheme, PM Modi called it a landmark step towards accelerating India's industrial growth and said it will enable the development of 100 plug-and-play industrial parks, boosting manufacturing, investment and jobs across the nation.

"A landmark step towards accelerating India's industrial growth. The Union Cabinet has approved Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojna (BHAVYA). This will enable the development of 100 plug-and-play industrial parks, boosting manufacturing, investment and jobs across the nation. The scheme will significantly enhance Ease of Doing Business through streamlined approvals and single-window systems. It will boost logistics and services sectors too," PM Modi posted on X.

Furthermore, the Cabinet approved the Small Hydro Power (SHP) Development Scheme for the period FY 2026-27 to FY 2030-31, with an outlay of Rs 2584.60 crore for the installation of small hydro power projects of an approximate capacity of 1,500 MW.

According to an official press release, the scheme will support small hydro projects (between 1-25 MW capacity) to come up in different states and will especially benefit hilly and North Eastern states with high potential for such projects.

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On clean energy, PM Modi stated that the Small Hydro Power (SHP) Development Scheme will boost clean energy, attract investments and create employment across rural and remote regions.

"The Union Cabinet has approved the Small Hydro Power Development Scheme, which will boost clean energy, attract investments and create employment across rural and remote regions. The Northeast in particular will gain significantly from the scheme," PM Modi said on X.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also posted on X and emphasised that the SHP Development Scheme will accelerate clean energy, generate employment opportunities and promote sustainable development in remote, hilly and North Eastern regions.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Shri @narendramodi has approved the Small Hydro Power (SHP) Development Scheme (FY 2026-27 to 2030-31) with Rs. 2,584.60 Cr for 1,500 MW capacity. This transformative initiative will accelerate clean energy, generate employment opportunities and promote sustainable development in remote, hilly and North Eastern regions. I thank PM Modi for taking this decision which will help India towards sustainable, inclusive and resilient growth." Singh said.

The scheme is likely to bring in Rs 15,000 crore of investment in the small hydro sector, giving a boost to the clean energy initiative, investment in remote and rural areas and creating significant employment opportunities.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)