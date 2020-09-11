PM Modi gives 'mantra' for 'New Age Learning', stresses on effective NEP-2020 implementation

New Delhi: Education, when connected to the students' surroundings positively, affects their lives, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday and also gave the five principles for "New Age Learning". He also stressed on effective implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

Apart from the Prime Minister, Union Minister for Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister of State (MoS) Sanjay Dhotre, among others from various States, also took part in the two-day conclave on School Education in 21st Century under National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, which began today.

"When education is connected to the surroundings it has an effect on the life of the student, and also the whole society. We should promote easy and new techniques which will be the basis for New Age Learning, with Engage, Explore, Experience, Express, and Excel as its roots," the Prime Minister said.