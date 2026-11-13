PM Modi Flags Off Bengaluru Metro Pink Line, Launches Development Projects Worth Over ₹15,600 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off Bengaluru Metro’s Pink Line from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere and undertook a ride in it along with CM DK Shivakumar.

Shortly after that, PM laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore.

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Four redeveloped railway stations to open

As part of a series of programmes scheduled for today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate four redeveloped railway stations in Karnataka, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Sakleshpur and Subrahmanya Road.

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The stations have been modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, with improved passenger amenities. The upgraded facilities are expected to transform them into city centres while promoting local businesses and tourism.

Railway doubling project to improve connectivity

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation a 45-km railway doubling section between Bagalkot and Wandal. The stretch is part of the 284-km Gadag-Hotgi Doubling Project and is expected to enhance passenger and freight movement, boost local trade and ensure smoother coal transportation to the Kudgi NTPC plant.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will dedicate the electrification of the 55-km Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat railway section. Traversing one of India's most challenging railway terrains, the project represents a significant engineering milestone. With its completion, the entire Bengaluru-Mangaluru railway route has been fully electrified.