PM Modi Extends Best Wishes To Indian Contingent At Paris Paralympics 2024: 'Everyone Is Rooting For Their Success'

New Delhi, August 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended best wishes to the Indian contingent taking part in the Paris Paralympics.

He said that the "courage and determination" of every athlete taking part in the Paralympics 2024 is a source of inspiration for the entire nation. He also extended best wishes to the contingent on behalf of the citizens.

"140 crore Indians wish our contingent at the Paris #Paralympics 2024 the very best. The courage and determination of every athlete are a source of inspiration for the entire nation. Everyone is rooting for their success," PM Modi said in a post on X.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, India sent 54 athletes, which included 14 women. At the Paris Paralympics, India has sent an 84-member contingent that includes 32 women. It is India's largest contingent in the Paralympic Games. The Paralympics 2024 will kick off from August 28 and conclude on September 8.

India will compete in three new sports -- para-cycling, para-rowing and blind judo--at the Paris Paralympics, extending the country's participation to 12 events. Overall, the games will see the participation of players and athletes in 22 sports disciplines.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games. India won 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronze.