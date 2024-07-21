Paris Paralympic Games 2024: Para-Shuttler Sukant Kadam's Brother & Uncle's France Visas Denied; Requests French Consulate In Mumbai To Reconsider

India's para-badminton player Sukant Kadam's brother and uncle's visas to travel with him to Paris for the Paralympics 2024 were allegedly denied by the French Consulate in Mumbai. The Paralympics are slated to take place on August 28, 2024.

Sukant Kadam qualified for the Paris Paralympics after winning a bronze medal at the Asian Para Games in May this year. The 31-year-old will participate in the Men's SL4 category, which includes players whose movement is affected on one side of the body, both legs, or due to the minor absence of a limb.

While Sukant Kadam's qualification for the maiden Paralympics participation is great news, he received a big setback as his elder brother and uncle who intended to support him in the games will not be able to travel with him to Paris due to their visas denial by the French Consulate.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Sukant Kadam shared the 'heartbreaking' news about the visa denial and urged the French Consulate to reconsider their decision.

"Heartbreaking news: my big brother and uncle's visas were denied by the @FranceBombay, They’ve confirmed tickets of the event booked in well advance, and this rejection is a huge blow to their dreams. I kindly request the consulate to reconsider, as their sole purpose is to support me at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games!" Sukant wrote on X.

Sukant Kadam is one of the 13 Para badminton players who booked their berth for the Paralymics in Paris. Sukant, IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj and Tarun Dhillon will compete in the Men's Singles Le4 at the quadrennial multi-sport event in Paris.

In February 2024, Sukant Kadam won two Bronze medals, each in Men's Singles and Doubles at the Para-World Badminton Championships in Thailand's Pattya. The 31-year-old won a total of four Bronze medals at the World Championships.

Given his recent run of form, Sukant Kadam is considered one of the medal prospects for India at the Paralympics in Paris this year. In Badminton, India have won four medals, including two Gold, a Silver and a Bronze at the Paralympics.