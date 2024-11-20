 PM Modi Expected To Flag Off Kashmir-Delhi Vande Bharat Express In January 2025
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 08:14 AM IST
Vande Bharat train | File Pic

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Vande Bharat Express connecting Kashmir to Delhi in January 2025, according to the Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh.

About The Rail Service

The train, which will run on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), will be a significant development for the region, offering a direct rail link between the national capital and the Kashmir Valley.

The Vande Bharat Express will pass over the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge. Railway officials report that 255 kilometers of the 272-kilometer USBRL project have been completed, with the final 17 kilometers between Katra and Reasi set for completion by December. Singh emphasized the importance of safety, stating that rigorous inspections are underway.

