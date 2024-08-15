PM Modi Criticises Nepotism in Politics During Independence Day Speech

PM Modi during his Independence Day speech from Red Fort in New Delhi on August 15, 2024 | X (@ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (August 15) trained guns at nepotism during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in New Delhi. During his speech he batted for "political landscape free of dynastic rule" and said youngsters who do not have any politicians as relatives should think of joining active politics. He also spoke of inducting one lakh such youth into the country's political system.

He said that this mission was aimed against "evils of nepotism and casteism'

"India's democracy is being undermined by the ills of 'Parivarvad' and 'Jaativad'. It's essential to free our political landscape from the grip of dynastic rule! Our mission is to empower a new generation of leaders - one lakh young individuals who don't have any political legacy in their families,"

"We want to see young people without any family connections in politics step forward, lead, and represent the people," PM Modi said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has for decades, lashed out at the Congress and Gandhi family.

Opposition is against development

During his I-Day speech, the PM indirectly criticised the Opposition saying it was against development of the country.

"We are moving forward with the same resolution but there are some people who cannot tolerate progress or think of India's progress unless it benefits them. They want anarchy. The country needs to protect itself from this handful of pessimistic people," PM Modi said.

"People waited for reforms, we got an opportunity and we implemented major reforms. Our commitment to reform is not restricted to editorials, our reforms are not for small praise it is for making the country strong. There are now many avenues open for our youngsters. The youth now does not want to walk slowly they want to jump to achieve new things, and they want to take giant leaps. This is a golden era for India," PM Modi said.

"We should not let this opportunity go. We will then achieve the goals of Viksit Bharat by 2047," he added.